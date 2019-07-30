BP +2% as production, cash flow on the rise

BP (BP +1.8% ) sports solid gains after beating Q2 earnings and revenue expectations and increasing its cash flow, as higher production offset weaker crude oil prices.

BP's results brighten what has so far been a weaker than expected quarter for Big Oil, as rivals Total, Eni and Equinor all fell short of analyst estimates.

BP said Q2 underlying replacement cost profit - or adjusted net income - totaled $2.81B vs. $2.36B in the year-earlier quarter, exceeding even the highest analyst estimate, meaning the company has topped expectations in all but one of the previous 10 quarters, according to Bloomberg.

Q2 production rose 3.4% Y/Y to 3.8M boe/day, but the company expects lower Q3 output due to seasonal maintenance activities in the North Sea, Angola and the Gulf of Mexico.

Higher production and improved trading earnings raised Q2 cash flow from operations to $6.8B from $6.3B in the year-ago quarter, including working capital and Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments that totaled $1.4B.

Analysts are focusing on BP's plans to sell $10B of assets over the next two years to help pay for the BHP deal; gearing - the ratio between debt and BP's market value - rose to 31% in Q2 while net debt jumped to $46.5B from $38.7B a year ago.

CFO Brian Gilvary says asset sales are on track to hit $5B by year-end, which would reduce debt and strengthen the balance sheet, with surplus cash allowing for greater shareholder distributions in the form of buybacks and increased dividends from H2 2019.