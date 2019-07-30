GEO Group +3.5% after boosting year FFO guidance

GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) jumps 3.5% after boosting its 2019 guidance for adjusted FFO per share to $2.69-$2.73 from its previous range of $2.64-$2.70.

Maintains 2019 revenue guidance of $2.47B.

"We are scheduled to activate 5,700 beds in the second half of the year, including 4,600 previously idle beds," said Chairman and CEO George C. Zoley.

Sees Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 66 cents-68 cents and revenue of $615M-$620M.

Sees Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 66 cents-68 cents and revenue of $630M-$635M.

Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 70 cents from 60 cents in the year-ago quarter; normalized FFO per share of 56 cents vs. 48 cents.

Q2 revenue of $614.0M rose from $583.5M in the year-ago quarter.

