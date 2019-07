DirecTV then? AT&T (T -0.1% ) is changing the name of its streaming live TV service from DirecTV Now to AT&T TV Now, according to mails going out to subscribers.

That's a clear sign that it may be phasing out the big brand it took over when it acquired DirecTV in summer 2015.

The service will work as normal, but in coming weeks the icon will change in the menus. Those without automatic updates will be directed to download an updated app.