Simpson Manufacturing slips 9% after Q2 earnings miss

Simpson Manufacturing (SSD -9.7% ) reports Q2 net sales of $304.9M (-1% Y/Y), the decrease is due to lower sales volume.

Sales by segments: North America $259.07M (-0.3% Y/Y); Europe $43.65M (-4.7% Y/Y) and Asia Pacific $2.13M (-11.2% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin declined by 162 bps to 44%; and operating margin declined by 235 bps to 17.6%.

Cash flow provided by operating activities YTD decreased by ~$1.8M to $53.6M.

FY19 Outlook: Gross margin of ~43.5% to 44% (prior 44.5% to 45.5%); operating expenses, as a percentage of net sales ~27.5% to 28%; and full year effective tax rate ~25% to 27%.

Update on 2020 plan: The Company expects its consolidated operating margin to be in the range of 16% to 17% (prior 21% to 22%) by fiscal 2020 from 16.4% in 2016. The Company no longer believes it can double its inventory turns from 2x in 2016 to 4x by fiscal 2020. Company now expects to achieve a return on invested capital target within the range of 15% to 16% by the end of 2020 from 10.5% in 2016.

Previously: Simpson Manufacturing EPS misses by $0.11, misses on revenue (July 29)

Previously: Simpson Manufacturing declares $0.23 dividend (July 29)