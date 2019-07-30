Auto suppliers trade jittery again

The auto supplier sector is trading lower again following lowered guidance from Dorman Products (DORM -13.7% ) and a day after Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB -4% ) set a negative tone. New tweets from President Trump criticizing China may have also dampened expectations that progress on trade talks would be reported this week.

Notable decliners in morning trading include Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS -5.5% ), Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA -1.4% ), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL -4.3% ), Superior Industries (SUP -2.7% ), Modine Manufacturing (MOD -4% ), Meritor (MTOR -2% ) and Tenneco (TEN -3.9% ).