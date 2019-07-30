X4 Pharma's mavorixafor an Orphan Drug in Europe for rare immunodeficiency disorder; shares up 2%

Thinly traded micro cap X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR +2.3% ) is up on very light volume following its announcement that the European Medicines Agency has designated lead candidate mavorixafor (X4P-001) an Orphan Drug for the treatment WHIM (Warts, Hypogammaglobulinemia, Infections, and Myelokathexis) syndrome, a rare inherited primary immunodeficiency disease caused by genetic mutations in the CXCR4 receptor gene.

It also has Orphan Drug status in the U.S. for WHIM.

Phase 3-stage mavorixafor is an orally available small molecule antagonist of a protein called the chemokine receptor CXCR4.