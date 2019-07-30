Bayer open to potential Roundup settlement, CEO says

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -4% ) CEO Werner Baumann says he would consider a "financially reasonable" settlement of litigation over the company Roundup weedkiller, as the number of lawsuits from U.S. plaintiffs who say the herbicide caused them to develop cancer has climbed by another 5K to 18,400.

Baumann said during today's earnings conference call that he is open to a settlement as long as it resolves all Roundup litigation, while reiterating the company's view that the herbicide is safe and the cases have no merit.

"The jump in lawsuits is worrying,” says Bloomberg credit analyst Mustaq Rahaman, and the Q2 results "will do little to stem calls for more dramatic action including a split."

Some analysts say the company is right to spread its focus between different businesses to help manage the ebbs and flows of each unit.

"If Bayer just had the pharma business, the stock would be super risky, because the pharma business has some medium to long-term concerns," says Pareto Securities' Dennis Berzhanin. "They're having short-term problems right now with crop science, but it reduces the risk of the company in general and supports their growth going forward."