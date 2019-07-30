Fiserv discusses effects of BofA JV dissolution

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) slips 0.7% after announcing its merchant services joint venture with Bank of America will be dissolved in June 2020.

In a slide show, Fiserv said it expects the JV dissolution to be neutral to revenue and positive to adjusted EPS and free cash flow in the first one to three years.

More than three years after the JV ends, Fiserv sees slightly negative impact on revenue and neutral effect on adjusted EPS and free cash flow.

Fiserv expects to get 51% of the client book and existing revenue of the venture upon separation.

The merchant processing agreement at current pricing for the post-separation BAMS/BofA clients is in place through June 2023 and will likely be reduced after that point.

