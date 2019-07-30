Select Medical priced 6.250% senior notes due 2026

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM +0.4% ) has priced its private placement of $550M of its 6.250% senior notes due 2026.

The offering is expected to close on August 1.

The company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds together with a portion of the proceeds from a proposed $500M incremental term loan, to redeem in full the $710M company's outstanding 6.375% Senior Notes due 2021 at the applicable redemption price of 100% of the principal amount thereof, plus interest accrued to, to repay in full the outstanding borrowings under Select's revolving credit facility, including any accrued and unpaid interest thereon, and to pay related fees and expenses.