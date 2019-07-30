Sinclair Broadcast -7.2% as Evercore cuts on renewal uncertainty

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is off 7.2% following a cut to In-Line at Evercore ISI, from Outperform.

That follows news that the regional sports networks Disney acquired from Fox (and which are headed to Sinclair in a $9.6B deal) went dark on Dish Network and Sling TV.

There's "too much uncertainty" around renewal talks, Evercore says, and de-levering the company may be tougher as "meaningful affiliate revenue step-downs could significantly alter the RSN free cash flow outlook."

It's set a new Street-low price target of $50, now implying 1.6% upside after today's slide.

Sentiment on the stock is quite bullish: Sell-side analysts rate it a Buy on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Very Bullish and it has a Quant Rating of Bullish.