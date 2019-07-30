Positive report on Lululemon's giant concept store

  • Placer.ai issues a report on early traffic patterns at Lululemon's (LULU) new concept store in Chicago that includes a restaurant and workout classes.
  • The data suggests the new branch managed to drive visits in off-hours with major increases in the percentage of visitors in the morning and evening. The store also showed a greater proclivity for driving traffic during weekdays and off-peak shopping days.
  • As expected, the new Lululemon location impacted negatively traffic at a nearby LULU store, meaning the company will have to be strategic in the placement of more concept stores.
  • "The roll-out of new formats is going to be critical to determining whether Lululemon can maximize its retail footprint throughout the country," concludes Placer.ai.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.