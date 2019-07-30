Positive report on Lululemon's giant concept store
Jul. 30, 2019 11:29 AM ETLululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)LULUBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Placer.ai issues a report on early traffic patterns at Lululemon's (LULU) new concept store in Chicago that includes a restaurant and workout classes.
- The data suggests the new branch managed to drive visits in off-hours with major increases in the percentage of visitors in the morning and evening. The store also showed a greater proclivity for driving traffic during weekdays and off-peak shopping days.
- As expected, the new Lululemon location impacted negatively traffic at a nearby LULU store, meaning the company will have to be strategic in the placement of more concept stores.
- "The roll-out of new formats is going to be critical to determining whether Lululemon can maximize its retail footprint throughout the country," concludes Placer.ai.