National Oilwell Varco +8% as Q/Q revenues rise 10%

National Oilwell Varco (NOV +7.8% ) runs higher despite reporting a $5.39B Q2 loss, which includes $5.77B in total charges; otherwise, adjusted EBITDA increased to $195M from $55M in Q1, and total revenues jumped 10% Q/Q to $2.13B.

NOV evaluated the carrying value of its long-lived assets amid market indicators hitting new decade-lows; based on the evaluation, NOV recorded a $5.37B charge to write down goodwill, intangible assets and fixed assets, on top of $399M in restructuring charges and $11M in other costs.

"The increased emphasis on capital discipline from our customer base is driving them to do more with less, and it has become clear in the second quarter that this approach is not going away anytime soon," NOV says, adding that "recognition of this challenging market dynamic" led to the significant impairment charge.

NOV says it is navigating a "generational oilfield downturn," yet consolidated results improved sequentially in each of its three business segments; revenue rose 5% Q/Q in Wellbore Technologies to $850M, jumped 14% in Completion and Production Solutions to $663M, and added 11% in Rig Technologies to $671M.