Alkermes up 5% on positive ALKS 8700 data

Alkermes plc (ALKS +5.4% ) is up on average volume in reaction to positive topline data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, EVOLVE-MS-2, evaluating the GI tolerability of diroximel fumarate (ALKS 8700/BIIB098) compared to Biogen's (BIIB +1.1% ) TECFIDERA (dimethyl fumarate) in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

The study met the primary endpoint of statistically significantly less days with unwanted GI symptoms in the diroximel fumarate group versus the TECFIDERA group (p=0.0003).

The most common treatment-related adverse events in the diroximel fumarate cohort were flushing (32.8%), diarrhea (15.4%) and nausea (14.6%), all more favorable than the rates in the TECFIDERA cohort (40.6%, 22.3% and 20.7%, respectively). The discontinuation rate during the five-week treatment period also favored diroximel fumarate, 0.8% versus 4.8%.

Unwanted GI side effects can prompt some TECFIDERA patients to interrupt therapy which can provoke a return of disease activity.

Alkermes' U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review with an action date next quarter. If approved, collaboration partner Biogen will market under the brand name Vumerity.