Huntsman misses on Q2 earnings but free cash flow flies higher

Huntsman (HUN +3.9% ) heads higher even as Q2 earnings and revenues came in just shy of analyst expectations.

HUN says its Q2 free cash flow totaled $240M compared to $174M in the prior-year period, and it reaffirms its full-year targeted free cash flow conversion of ~40%.

Q2 revenues fell across HUN's major product segments: Polyurethanes revenues fell 9% Y/Y to $1.19B, Performance Products also slid 9% to 537M, and Advanced Materials shed 6% to $275M.

In the Polyurethanes segment, average MDI and MTBE selling prices fell; MDI average selling prices decreased primarily due to a decline in component MDI selling prices in China and Europe, and MTBE average selling prices declined in China primarily due to lower pricing for high octane gasoline.

HUN says it was "pleased with the relative resilience" of the company's profit margins despite "challenging economic conditions."