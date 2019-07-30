BAML positive on Altria in post-earnings look

Bank of America Merrill Lynch notes Altria's (MO -4.5% ) pricing strength more than offset volumes and interest expenditures pressures in Q2.

BAML keeps a Buy rating and price objective of $66 in place following the earnings report.

"We continue to believe that Altria is best positioned in US tobacco to manage through consumer changes in the US tobacco category given its total tobacco strategy, which we believe gives MO flexibility to adjust its portfolio as the market evolves," reads the analyst note.

