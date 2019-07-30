ConEd ties poor wiring to this month's NYC blackout

Faulty wiring was installed 11 years ago between sensors and a relay system designed to detect and keep electrical faults from spreading, Consolidated Edison (ED -1% ) says in explaining the blackout two weeks ago that plunged much of Manhattan's west side into darkness.

ED says a 13K-volt underground cable broke down and sensors failed to alert the system to open breakers and isolate the outage.

"There’s got to be appropriate wiring between the sensor and the relay - and it was not there," ED says. "It was not done right from its installation 11 years ago."

The utility says it has reviewed 15 years of operating data at the 65th Street substation where the blackout began, fixed the faulty wiring and has taken other equipment out of service to conduct diagnostic testing.