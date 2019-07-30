JPMorgan takes on world's largest bank with entry into China

JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.3% ) vows to take its "full force" to China, bringing it in direct competition with state-run Industrial Commercial Bank of China (OTCPK:IDCBF), the dominant player in China and the world's largest bank, Bloomberg reports.

JPMorgan received approval to hold a majority stake in its local securities joint venture and plans to take full ownership of its China operation when rules allow, probably by 2020.

Benjamin Quinlan, CEO of Hong Kong-based Quinlan & Associates, financial services consulting firm, says JPMorgan will have to carefully choose which businesses it will focus on to meaningfully compete.

“I don’t think they will ever contend against ICBC, given the sheer size of resources at ICBC’s disposal," Quinlan said.

ICBC overtook JPMorgan as the biggest bank by assets in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis. Recent numbers put ICBC's assets at $4.0T vs. JPMorgan's $2.6T.

ICBC is also more profitable. Its net income will probably exceed JPM's by 40% this year and by even more in 2010, according to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

