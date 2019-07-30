McDermott shares -39%, bonds fall to distressed levels after guidance cut

McDermott (MDR -38.5% ) shares crash to 15-year lows after stunning investors with a surprise guidance cut, forecasting a $310M net loss for the full year vs. a previous forecast for a $170M profit.

MDR also reduced its revenue estimate for the year to $9.5M from $10B, citing soft Q2 results, a "slippage" in new business and customer changes on several projects, changes in assumptions about expected performance of certain legacy projects, and a shift in the expected timing of the Cameron liquid natural gas project in Louisiana.

The update also sparks a selloff of MDR's $1.3B 10.625% unsecured notes due 2024, which were trading at distressed levels of $0.75 on the dollar, down nearly 20 bps from before the company's earnings release, according to MarketAxess.