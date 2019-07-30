Stocks stay in the red amid trade anxiety

The three major U.S. stock averages fall as President Trump dimmed hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal, the Fed's monetary policy-setting arm meets, and earnings continue to churn out.
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 are each down 0.3% and the Dow slips 0.2%.
10-year Treasury note yield, which had been at 2.05% earlier, has risen to 2.07%.
European stocks closed down. The Europe Stoxx 600 Index fell 1.5%, the FTSE 100 Index slipped 0.5%, and Germany's DAX Index sank 2.2%.
Looking at S&P 500 sectors, information technology (-0.6%), consumer discretionary (-0.6%), and communications services (-0.6%) are the biggest decliners; defensive sectors real estate (+0.6%) and consumer staples (+0.4%) outperform the broader market.
Crude oil rises 0.6% to $57.22 per barrel.
Dollar Index rises 0.1% to 98.01.
