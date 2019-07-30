Stocks stay in the red amid trade anxiety

The three major U.S. stock averages fall as President Trump dimmed hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal, the Fed's monetary policy-setting arm meets, and earnings continue to churn out.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 are each down 0.3% and the Dow slips 0.2% .

10-year Treasury note yield, which had been at 2.05% earlier, has risen to 2.07%.

European stocks closed down. The Europe Stoxx 600 Index fell 1.5%, the FTSE 100 Index slipped 0.5% , and Germany's DAX Index sank 2.2% .

Looking at S&P 500 sectors, information technology ( -0.6% ), consumer discretionary ( -0.6% ), and communications services ( -0.6% ) are the biggest decliners; defensive sectors real estate ( +0.6% ) and consumer staples ( +0.4% ) outperform the broader market.

Crude oil rises 0.6% to $57.22 per barrel.