Keane rises ~15% after strong Q3 outlook

Keane (FRAC +15.2% ) forecasts Q3 Completions Services business sales between $430M - $450M; hydraulic fracturing fleet to include 29 deployable fleets, of which 24 are expected to be deployed; expects to achieve utilization of ~96% of its deployed fleets.

Expects annualized adjusted gross profit per fleet of ~$18M - $20M.

Anticipates sales from Other Services business in the range of $7M - $8M on gross margins of ~15%.

Q2 sales increased 1.4% Q/Q to $427.7M, however was down 26% on Y/Y basis.

Operating income declined from $44M to $1.1M sequentially, although a turnaround from loss of $16M last year.

Reported a net loss of ~$5M as compared to income of $31M in Q1 and loss of $22M in Q2 2018.

Achieved adjusted EBITDA of $82.4M and annualized adjusted gross profit per fleet of $18.6M

