AMC Networks +2.2% as Wolfe boosts to Peer Perform

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is up 2.2% after a boost to Peer Perform by Wolfe Research's Marci Ryvicker, from Underperform.

She's decreased her price target, though, to $59 from $62 (now implying 9.2% upside).

AMC is set to report earnings before the open tomorrow; consensus estimates have it logging an EPS of $1.95 on revenues of $783.03M.

Ryvicker joins other sell-side analysts who rate AMC Networks Hold on average; Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral overall and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.