Martin Marietta Materials up 7% on Q2 mixed results; raises FY19 guidance

Jul. 30, 2019 12:41 PM ETMartin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)MLMBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Martin Marietta Materials (MLM +7.6%) reports Q2 revenues growth of 6.7% Y/Y to $1.28B; and Aggregates shipments increase of 10% Y/Y.
  • Building Materials revenue of $1.2B (+6.5% Y/Y); and Magnesia Specialties revenue of $76.24M (+4.5% Y/Y).
  • Aggregates pricing improved 3.4% Y/Y; and Same-store aggregates volume and pricing improved 6.1% and 4.1%.
  • Q2 Gross margin improve by 162 bps to 27.9%; and operating margin improved by 40 bps to 22.3%.
  • Adj. EBITDA was $378.47M (+0.63% Y/Y); and margin declined by 170 bps to 29.6%.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $333.73M, compared to $238.03M a year ago.
  • FY19 Guidance, raised: Revenues $4.535B to $4.73B (prior $4.48B to $4.68B); Gross profit of $1.13B to $1.235B (prior $1.11B to $1.21B); SG&A expenses of $290M to $300M; and Adj. EBITDA of $1.2B to $1.315B.
  • Previously: Martin Marietta Materials EPS misses by $0.11, beats on revenue (July 30)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.