Martin Marietta Materials up 7% on Q2 mixed results; raises FY19 guidance
Jul. 30, 2019 12:41 PM ETMartin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)MLMBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Martin Marietta Materials (MLM +7.6%) reports Q2 revenues growth of 6.7% Y/Y to $1.28B; and Aggregates shipments increase of 10% Y/Y.
- Building Materials revenue of $1.2B (+6.5% Y/Y); and Magnesia Specialties revenue of $76.24M (+4.5% Y/Y).
- Aggregates pricing improved 3.4% Y/Y; and Same-store aggregates volume and pricing improved 6.1% and 4.1%.
- Q2 Gross margin improve by 162 bps to 27.9%; and operating margin improved by 40 bps to 22.3%.
- Adj. EBITDA was $378.47M (+0.63% Y/Y); and margin declined by 170 bps to 29.6%.
- Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $333.73M, compared to $238.03M a year ago.
- FY19 Guidance, raised: Revenues $4.535B to $4.73B (prior $4.48B to $4.68B); Gross profit of $1.13B to $1.235B (prior $1.11B to $1.21B); SG&A expenses of $290M to $300M; and Adj. EBITDA of $1.2B to $1.315B.
