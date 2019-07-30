Nabors jumps 17% despite Q2 earnings miss

Nabors Industries (NBR +17.1% ) reported wider Q2 net loss of $207.8M from $202.4M last year, including net goodwill and intangible asset impairments of $99M, partially offset by a non-recurring tax gain of $31M.

However, adjusted EBITDA improved to $198.4M from $187.7M last year, and adjusted operating loss narrowed down to ~$20M from $30.5M.

Operating revenues increased marginally by 1.2% to $771M.

The company says that contrary to the drop in lower 48 industry rig count, Q2 rig count grew by three rigs to ~115, as well as modestly improved daily margins

Free cash flow after dividends was at $82M, as compared to $100M in Q1 2019.

Ended the quarter with net debt of $3,155M

During the quarter, NBR witnessed continued gradual softening of drilling activity in the lower 48 and a more positive outlook internationally, hence for Q3 indicates a modest temporary reduction in Lower 48 results, with improvement in International second-half results.

For 2019, targets $400M in capital spending over $200M in net debt reduction.

