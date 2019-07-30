Smart beta funds don't match the hype, research finds
- Smart beta funds haven't lived up to investor expectations over the past 10 years, the Financial Times reports, citing research by Research Affiliates.
- Global assets in smart beta funds -- also known as factor funds for the way they allocate according to factors such as momentum, growth, or value -- have increased to $1.1T from $485M in the past five years, according to Morningstar.
- Global value funds underperformed their benchmarks by 3.83% over a 10-year horizon and by 4.48% over a five-year span, according to the Research Affiliates analysis.
- U.S. multi-factor funds lagged their benchmarks by 1.92% over 10 years and 2.55% over five years.
- Factor ETFs: GSLC, JPIN, INTF, JPGE, QWLD, QEFA