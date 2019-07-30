Nuvo Pharma loses appeal of adverse Vimovo patent ruling
Jul. 30, 2019 12:48 PM ETNuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRVFF)MRVFFBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Court of Appeals has denied a rehearing request from Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCQX:NRIFF) seeking to reverse its decision invalidating two U.S. patents covering anti-inflammatory med VIMOVO (naproxen/esomeprazole magnesium).
- If a generic version is launched in the U.S., the company will continue to receive a 10% royalty on net VIMOVO sales by its commercialization partner (subject to a step-down provision if the generic product(s) reach a certain market share level) but the $7.5M minimum annual royalty requirement will cease.
- The company expects the launch of a generic product later this year.