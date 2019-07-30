De Beers diamond sales stumble to three-year low

Anglo American's (OTCQX:AAUKF) De Beers unit reports another sharp drop in diamond sales to the lowest since late 2015, as the producer said it allowed struggling customers to defer more purchases to later this year.

De Beers says it sold just $250M of rough diamonds in its most recent offering, compared with $391M sold in the previous sales cycle and $533M sold in the comparable sales cycle a year ago.

"With ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, retailers managing inventory levels, and polished diamond inventories in the midstream continuing to be higher than normal, De Beers Group provided customers with additional flexibility to defer some of their rough diamond allocations to later in the year," De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver said in explaining the results.