Waddell & Reed Q2 net outflows rise Q/Q

Jul. 30, 2019 1:03 PM ETWaddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR)WDRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR +0.3%) Q2 net income of $33.9M, or 45 cents a share, increased from $32.1M, or 42 cents per share in Q1.
  • Q2 2019 net income includes an income tax charge related to shortfalls from the vesting of restricted shares of $2.4M, or 3 cents per share; both Q1 and Q2 2019 included a benefit from unrealized gains on seed and corporate investment portfolios of ~6 cents per share.
  • Net outflows of $2.4B during the current quarter were higher compared with net outflows of $1.8B in Q1 2019 and improved vs. net outflows of $3.1B in Q2 2018. 
  • Assets under management at Q2-end of $71.9B increased slightly Q/Q and fell 9% Y/Y.
  • Increased volatility in the equity markets during the quarter led to slower sales in key products as investors preferred lower-risk fixed income and money market funds, the company said.
  • Q2 operating expenses of $228.9M increased $5M from Q1 and declined $8.2M vs. Q2 2018.
  • Previously: Waddell & Reed Financial EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (July 30)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.