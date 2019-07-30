Waddell & Reed Q2 net outflows rise Q/Q
Jul. 30, 2019 1:03 PM ETWaddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR)WDRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR +0.3%) Q2 net income of $33.9M, or 45 cents a share, increased from $32.1M, or 42 cents per share in Q1.
- Q2 2019 net income includes an income tax charge related to shortfalls from the vesting of restricted shares of $2.4M, or 3 cents per share; both Q1 and Q2 2019 included a benefit from unrealized gains on seed and corporate investment portfolios of ~6 cents per share.
- Net outflows of $2.4B during the current quarter were higher compared with net outflows of $1.8B in Q1 2019 and improved vs. net outflows of $3.1B in Q2 2018.
- Assets under management at Q2-end of $71.9B increased slightly Q/Q and fell 9% Y/Y.
- Increased volatility in the equity markets during the quarter led to slower sales in key products as investors preferred lower-risk fixed income and money market funds, the company said.
- Q2 operating expenses of $228.9M increased $5M from Q1 and declined $8.2M vs. Q2 2018.
