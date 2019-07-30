Johnson Controls International Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETJohnson Controls International plc (JCI)JCIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (-23.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.33B (-22.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, jci has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.