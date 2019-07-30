Scotts Miracle-Gro Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.74 (+2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.07B (+7.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, smg has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.