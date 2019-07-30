Cirrus Logic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-46.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $221.08M (-13.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, crus has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.