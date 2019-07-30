EZCORP Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETEZCORP, Inc. (EZPW)EZPWBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+21.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $216.17M (+8.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ezpw has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.