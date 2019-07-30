Apple hires former Valve VR engineer

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has hired Nat Brown, who was also a part of the small team that created Microsoft's Xbox.

Brown announced his new job on Twitter: "I'm looking forward to continuing to work on my obsessions by focusing on all applications of graphics, and working with any of you using graphics on Apple platforms."

Apple hasn't confirmed that Brown will work on VR projects at the company, but the company is reportedly working on a mixed reality headset for release as early as next year.