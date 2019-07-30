Amarin Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETAmarin Corporation plc (AMRN)AMRNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (+90.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $99.54M (+89.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, amrn has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.