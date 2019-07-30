Garmin Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (+2.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $930.98M (+4.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, grmn has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.