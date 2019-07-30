Criteo S.A. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETCriteo S.A. (CRTO)CRTOBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (-22.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $222.59M (-3.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, crto has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.