Willis Towers Watson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.75 (-6.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.06B (+3.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wltw has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.