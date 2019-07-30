Molson Coors Brewing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.65 (-12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.03B (-1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tap has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.