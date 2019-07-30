CDW Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETCDW Corporation (CDW)CDWBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.52 (+10.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.5B (+7.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, cdw has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.