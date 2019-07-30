Clean Harbors Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (+14.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $880.97M (+3.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, clh has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.