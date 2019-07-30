Aptiv Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Jul. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETAptiv PLC (APTV)APTVBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (-18.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.64B (-1.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, aptv has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 23 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 15 downward.
