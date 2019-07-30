Moody's Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Moody's (NYSE:MCO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.01 (-1.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.2B (+1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mco has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.