JPMorgan turns to AI for writing

JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.3% ) signs onto a five-year deal with Persado to use artificial intelligence to create marketing copy.

In a pilot, Chase saw click-through rates as high as 450% on ads using Persado AI vs. 50%-200% range for others.

"We hope to use Persado not just in marketing, but in our internal communications to make things more relevant to employees, as well as in our customer service prompts," said Kristen Lemkau, JPMorgan Chase's chief marketing officer.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.