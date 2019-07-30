Bloomin' Brands Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-7.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.04B (+1.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, blmn has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.