Charles River Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.55 (-4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $662.61M (+13.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, crl has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.