Apache Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Apache (NYSE:APA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-72.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.61B (-16.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, apa has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.