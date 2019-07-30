Sierra Wireless Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETSierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR)SWIRBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-77.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $191.95M (-4.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, swir has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.