Vertex Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETVertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)VRTXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (+13.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $884.66M (+17.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, vrtx has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward.