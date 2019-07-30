Ensco Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.28 (-326.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $582.54M (+27.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, esv has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.