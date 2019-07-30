Ballard Power Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Jul. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETBallard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)BLDPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (-150.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.42M (-15.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, bldp has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.