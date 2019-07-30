Ballard Power Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETBallard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)BLDPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (-150.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.42M (-15.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, bldp has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.