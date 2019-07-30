Turquiose Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-55.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $347.2M (+1.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, trq has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.